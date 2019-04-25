NICEVILLE — The name has changed. But that won't be the only change made to the 2019 Boggy Fest, the formerly Boggy Bayou Mullet Festival.

Niceville City Manager Lannie Corbin confirmed Tuesday that a contract had been approved with Sound Associates, a company in Mobile, Alabama, that will take over operation of the popular festival.

"We're going to keep the tradition going. That's the main thing to say to anybody," Sound Associates President Ron Johnson said. "The word 'takeover' is not the right word. We're contracted to produce the event. In that, we work the event and promote the event."

The contract came about after the Boggy Bayou Mullet Festival Committee decided it could not dedicate the time needed to compete with other festivals in the area that take place about the same time as Boggy Fest, Johnson said.

Sound Associates has been working on the event every day and will continue to do so year-round, Johnson said.

"This is a very beloved event, not just for the local people there but us also," he said.

Some of the festival's traditions will stay the same: there will be plenty of vendors and there will be mullet.

But there will also be some changes, some of which have already taken place, like the name change.

Johnson said the "real, real truth" behind the name change was simple.

He said several people in Niceville and his company wanted to condense the long name of Boggy Bayou Mullet Festival to one word.

"We're not trying to change the world with it," Johnson said. "We took the first name, which is Boggy. ... The name of Niceville before it became Niceville was Boggy. We took that as historical.

"We didn't try to change the name. That wasn't our intention. Our intentions was to shorten it down."

The festival website also played a part in the name change, Johnson said.

"What happened is it got so confusing in the last 10 years for people pulling up the right site to see what we were actually advertising," he said.

Along with the name, a change in music can be expected.

Johnson, who has produced and booked the festival's shows for more than 35 years, said the lineup will begin to branch out into other genres, with country music still being a big part of the Boggy Fest performances.

"There will be country now; I'm not taking country out of there," Johnson said. "There will just be a larger variety of the type of acts that are there. They will be able to notice by the names of the acts that there's a lot of different styles that are coming in."

Another change will be a larger children's area, Johnson said.

"Things that they've never had will be there," he said.

Many Facebook users took to Tuesday's Daily News story about the name change to write their opinion about the festival's prices in recent years.

"They mention that the attendance had gone down," Marge Pelletier wrote. "That's because of the rise in cost to get in. Besides paying for the rides and food, it could cost a family big bucks."

This year, the festival's entry fee will increase and decrease at the same time.

Last year's fee was $10 for Friday, $15 for Saturday and $10 for Sunday. This year, entrance on Friday will be $15, Saturday will be $20, and Sunday will be $10. Johnson said they will also offer a $30 weekend pass.

But people can also buy a ticket on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for only $5. That ticket will be good from the time of purchase to the end of the night.

Children under age 10 will be allowed in for free.

The 2019 Boggy Fest will be held Oct. 18, 19 and 20. More information, including announcements about this year's performers, can be found at www.boggyfest.com or on its Facebook.