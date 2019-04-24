COOKING CLASS

Rouses to teach kids to make bread

Rouses Market at 204 N. Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux will be hosting a kids cooking class at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The kids will be making Easter Bread with Ham and Cheese and a Peep Race Car. The kids will get sent home with a recipe to make Ham and Cheese Easter Bread. Children will have the option to enjoy their delicious creations or take them home to enjoy later. Tickets are $10 at eventbrite.com. Only participating children need a ticket for the event.

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

Big Mike's running late lunch special

Big Mike's BBQ Smokehouse is running a late-lunch special Monday through Friday from 2-5 p.m. Get $5 off the Smokehouse Burger with the purchase of any drink. Big Mike's has two locations, at 3034 Barrow St. in Houma and 120 Laura Drive in Thibodaux. For information, call Big Mike's in Houma at 876-4477 or in Thibodaux at 316-3057.

BASEBALL TAILGATE

Police to party before Nicholls game

The Thibodaux Police Department and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 52 will be pre-game tailgating just outside the gate before Nicholls State University's game against San Jose State on Friday. Food will be provided by Premier Catering and Events. All current and retired police officers will be admitted to the game for free. Show your badge or some sort of identification at the ticket booth to receive your free ticket. All other tickets can be purchased for $4 each. Game time is 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 52.