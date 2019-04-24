Special Master Dudley Goodlette has set aside May 28-29 to conduct the final state Senate hearing that will determine whether suspended Okaloosa County School Superintendent Mary Beth Jackson will be retained or permanently removed.

Jackson was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in January during his first week in office. Her plea to the Florida Supreme Court to reinstate her was rejected and the state Senate will now finish a hearing process that it had initiated after Jackson appealed the suspension.

Charges against Jackson state she failed in the administration and management of the Okaloosa County School District, including supervising the instruction of children.

“Her neglect of duty and/or incompetence resulted in multiple instances of child abuse/neglect,” the bill of particulars states.

The charges also state Jackson failed to provide sufficient policies and procedures to protect students from child abuse and neglect.

Much of the discussion between attorneys at the Tuesday hearing focused on how deep into Jackson’s behavior the Governor’s Office intended to go.

Jackson attorney George Levesque said that if the government based its arguments strictly upon “what Ms. Jackson did or didn’t do at a given time” his defense would be much more limited in scope than if specific incidents, like the child abuse case of former Kenwood Elementary Pre-K D teacher, Marlynn Stillions, were introduced into evidence.

Nicholas Primrose, representing the Office of the Governor, said his team intended to focus on “the narrow scope of did or didn’t do with Mary Beth Jackson.”

“To do so we have to look at underlying issues,” he said.