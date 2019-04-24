NICEVILLE — Substantial cost increases in health insurance, retirement funding and ESE education may create a substantial budget deficit for the Okaloosa County School District, according to Superintendent Marcus Chambers.

Chambers explained that state funding for the public school system has remained almost stagnant for the past 11 years, leaving local school districts with a challenge to make ends meet.

Budget cuts to the tune of nearly $4 million may be needed, according to school officials. Chambers said in an email that with a probable $2 million increase in health insurance costs, a $600,000 increase in the Florida Retirement System and $1.3 million recommended additional spending in the Exceptional Student Education Program next year, he is trying to get ahead of a foreseeable deficit.

“The funding we receive from Tallahassee has not kept up with the cost of educating our students,” Chambers wrote. “I am confident that any increase in funding that is expected to come from Tallahassee will not cover expected increases in our costs.”

School Board member Dewey Destin agreed the school district will face a growing budget issue in the next few years if changes are not made soon.

“Over the next two to three years we are going to get into a tight situation,” he said. “It’s not an immediate crisis but we are going to need to trim. We are trying to make sure that what reductions we make don’t effect the classrooms so we are looking back a little bit to review our options.”

Several OCSD Board members voiced strong opinions on the proposed budget cuts and asked Chambers to keep the cuts away from the classroom.

In order to present a balanced budget, Chambers originally suggested cuts to administrative positions in the schools. He suggested that six elementary schools share three assistant principals. The schools impacted would have been Florosa, Mary Esther, Eglin, Longwood, Edge and Plew Elementary schools. He eventually withdrew that suggestion.

“In order to be responsible with taxpayer dollars, decisions must be made," Chambers said in an email. "After discussions with the School Board and the impacted principals, the decision was made to keep the assistant principals in place at each school and look to other areas for budget reductions.”

While he has kept the current assistant principal positions in place for now, Chambers said that moving forward, when a vacancy occurs, one assistant principal in each of the county’s four 9-12 grade high schools will be changed to a 10-month position instead of the traditional 12-month model.

“Every dollar counts when making difficult decisions, and though I value these people and the work they do, I am trying to keep cuts as far away from the classroom and students as possible,” Chambers said in an email.

The final budget details from the Superintendent to Okaloosa County School Board members will not delivered until September.