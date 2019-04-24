One day, as I was shelving books, two of my library girls and their mom walked up to me. Eyes sparkling, they said, “Ms. Heather, wouldn’t it be so cool if kids could put their books in the library for other kids to read?” Finally, it has come to fruition!

Kid authors, submit your books to the front desk! We’ll review them and put them in the Little Library (which Chick-fil-A donated to us) for other kids to read and enjoy while they’re in the library.

There are a few pre-made books on which to pen and illustrate your stories, or you may design your own.

Call me at 682-4432 with questions.

Heather Nitzel is the Crestview Public Library's youth services librarian.