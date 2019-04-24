CRESTVIEW — Lifelong resident and former City Council member Doug Faircloth passed away Tuesday morning.

Faircloth had been under hospice care at Sacred Heart Hospital of Miramar Beach, where he had been fighting two forms of cancer.

Faircloth served on the council for two terms, beginning in 2015. He stepped down earlier this year because of his health. Faircloth was a retired sergeant from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Mayor J.B. Whitten said Faircloth was an important member of the City Council.

“If I had to sum up Doug, he was a very professional and compassionate individual who loved the city of Crestview,” Whitten said. “We were very fortunate to have him on the council.”

Whitten said he never saw Faircloth lose his cool at meetings.

“Whenever we had discussions, he would listen. He had a voice of reason,” Whitten said. “I never saw him once raise his voice or get angry.”

Whitten said he had a great working relationship with Faircloth, but one memory stood out to him.

“I said this at my swearing-in ceremony, but I remember he told me it was important to him when he joined the council that we didn’t treat him like an outsider, but like a member of the council. He was very thankful we had done that.”

Okaloosa County Commissioner Graham Fountain was a lifelong friend of Faircloth and worked with him for more than 20 years at the Sherriff’s Office. Fountain said Faircloth was his oldest friend and part of his family.

“When I was born and came home from the hospital he and his older sister, Beth, were waiting at my grandmother’s house to meet me,” Fountain said.

Fountain said he and his wife Felicia were also once business partners with Faircloth and his wife, Jan.

Fountain called Faircloth not only a great friend, but a great public servant.

“He had a great passion for serving people and went above and beyond to help,” Fountain said. “It wasn’t enough to do the bare minimum; he believed in letting people talk to him. He was a good listener and was very attentive.”

One of Fountain’s fondest memories of Faircloth was the sharing of their faith.

“He was a person of faith and we shared our ministry back and forth,” Fountain said. “I have no doubt where he is today.

“I’m going to miss working with him and I will really miss his friendship,” he added.