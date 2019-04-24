20 people have been hospitalized after eating ground beef in their homes or restaurants. Even more have been infected. The brand is unknown.

Twenty people have been hospitalized after an E. coli outbreak across the U.S. The infection has expanded from six states to 10, including Florida.

To date, 20 people have been hospitalized and 156 people became ill after eating ground beef in their homes or restaurants, ABC Action News reported.

The first reported symptoms from this outbreak began March 2 and the brand, supplier or distributor is still unknown.

"Traceback investigations are ongoing to determine the source of raw ground beef supplied to grocery stores and restaurant locations where ill people reported eating," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

General symptoms of E. coli bacteria entering a body are vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pains. They may not appear until three to four days after food consumption.

Other affected states include Tennessee, Virginia, Indiana, Minnesota, Georgia and Ohio.

