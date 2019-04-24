CRESTVIEW — Each year around Easter the residents of the Crestview Manor, an assisted living facility, receive a special gift.

Shirley Perring, an employee at Jackson Hewitt, with the assistance of others, hands out Baskets of Blessings to the Manor residents.

“It got started 10 years ago when I got a call from Ann O’Connor, who was with Emerald Coast Hospice, asking if Jackson Hewitt would partner with them,” Perring said. “I didn’t know what it was or what it meant, but I called the franchise owner and asked him if he would mind if I did it and he said no as long as I took care of it.”

Perring said they started out with 35 baskets and have been as high as 200 baskets, because the event once spanned four facilities. Today, the event goes to the Manor and Twin Cities.

“Most people do not realize the people who are in these centers only have their Social Security to live on so therefore anything they have to purchase, such as toiletries, has to come out of that money,” said Perring. “So the Baskets of Blessings are filled with all those things.”

Inside the baskets, residents will find things such as shaving cream, razors, combs and toothbrushes.

Perring also started buying extra items for bingo prizes.

“I go to Burger King and I usually get maybe $25, $30 worth of $5 coupons for the people who can walk from here and in Twin Cities I go to McDonald's,” said Perring. “We have loads of bingo prizes now.”

Other items for the bingo prizes include jewelry and T-shirts. Perring said she has many people who will offer to help donate things to the events.

“I have some clients that will give me donations,” said Perring. “I have a young man who will call me every year just before the event and ask if I need money for the cake and he’ll give me money for the cake and I have other people who will give me money to buy things for them.”

Becky Brice-Nash, the facility director at Crestview Manor, said the event has evolved.

“It started with smaller baskets, then snacks, then toilet paper and paper towels, and then it went beyond that,” Brice-Nash said.

The residents enjoy the event each year, Brice-Nash said, because they get their own things and it gives them an opportunity to socialize with each other.

“For these guys, right now you see some of them talking,” Brice-Nash said. “They get real shy at first but then they enjoy each other’s company. Things like this bring out the conversations.

“When you think Baskets of Blessings, that’s truly what signifies community and coming together to help people in need,” she added.