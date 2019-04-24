EGLIN AFB — An Army 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) soldier died in a car wreck near Seattle on Saturday, according to 7th Group commander Col. Patrick Colloton.

Sgt. 1st Class Angel Alverio was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Bothell, a small town northeast of Seattle, according to Colloton.

Details were not immediately available from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. An accident report could not be released because the crash remains under investigation, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Courtney O'Keefe said.

Alverio served in the 7th Group's Support Battalion.

"With this tragic event, Angel leaves behind his spouse and four children," Colloton wrote. "Angel was a true hero, both to his family at home and to his 7th Group family. With numerous combat deployments to Afghanistan and operational deployments to Latin America, Angel earned multiple awards for acts of valor over his time as a Special Forces non-commissioned officer."

No information on funeral arrangements was available Wednesday, but Colloton noted that the 7th Group "will bring Angel home and lay him to rest in accordance with his wishes."

Alverio's death came less than a week after another 7th Group soldier, Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Robinett, died in a boating accident on Choctawhatchee Bay on April 14.