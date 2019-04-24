Two people are dead and one person is in critical condition after a head-on collision Wednesday morning near the Holmes/Walton County line.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, Shakeya Morrison, 35 of Augusta, Georgia, was driving a Honda Accord east around 9:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 as Ronnie Skinner, 72 of Slocomb, Alabama, was driving a Ford F-250 west on U.S. Highway 90. Morrison failed to maintain her lane and collided with the front of Skinner's truck.

After the collision, Morrison's car went off the road into the shoulder facing northeast and Skinner's truck came to a final rest in the east lane, the report said.

Skinner's passenger, 75-year-old Kenneth Smith, and Morrison were dead at the scene. Skinner was airlifted to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with critical injuries, the FHP said.

No charges have been reported at this time.