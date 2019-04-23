NICEVILLE — A Ruckel Middle School student has been charged with two felonies after an Okaloosa County sheriff's deputy found a loaded gun in his backpack.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, Ruckel's school resource deputy and a youth services division supervisor found the gun about noon Tuesday.

Kyron Watts was removed from the classroom and searched. After deputies told him they had information about the gun, Watts told them it was in his backpack, the Sheriff's Office said.

Along with his books, a .38-caliber revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition was found in the backpack, Watts' arrest report said.

Watts was charged with carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

The Sheriff's Office's post did not say whether the weapon was displayed or used to threaten anyone. However, Okaloosa County School District Superintendent Marcus Chambers said in a statement that the weapon was not displayed.

"This incident had the potential for creating an unnecessary risk to our students and school personnel," Chambers said. "I can assure you that action will be taken in accordance with our district’s zero-tolerance policy, in addition to that taken by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office."

Deputies are also investigating an armed robbery of another teen in Shalimar on Monday night that possibly involved Watts. That investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff's Office said.