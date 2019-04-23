NICEVILLE — A Ruckel Middle School student is in police custody after deputies found a loaded gun in his backpack.

According to a social media post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the gun was found around noon Tuesday.

The school resource deputy and a youth services division supervisor learned the teen possibly had a weapon. The student was removed from the classroom, patted down, and the weapon was then found in his backpack, the post said.

The Sheriff's Office said information does not indicate the weapon was displayed or used to threaten anyone.

Deputies are investigating a possible theft involving the 14-year-old student.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.