EGLIN AFB — State Road 285 will close intermittently through Thursday to accommodate 96th Test Wing missions on the Eglin Air Force Base range complex, according to an announcement from Team Eglin Public Affairs.

The road will be closed from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day, according to the announcement. In the event testing is canceled, a back-up mission is scheduled for April 26 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information and updates on road closures, visit the Eglin Air Force Base website at www.eglin.af.mil.