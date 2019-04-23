NICEVILLE — If you haven't already attended the Boggy Bayou Mullet Festival in its first 40-plus years, you may have missed your chance.

The festival, which has taken place in Niceville, is being renamed and rebranded.

City Manager Lannie Corbin confirmed Tuesday that the Boggy Bayou Mullet Festival Committee has approved a contract with a Mobile, Alabama, production company to take over the operation of the wildly popular festival.

One of the first changes will be its name: The 2019 event will be called Boggy Fest.

Corbin said revenue and attendance have been dropping in recent years, which is why the committee decided to try something different.

"We're trying to change things around, streamline things, make it better, make it more appealing," he said. "Boggy Fest will be a good catch (phrase)."

The contractor, Sound Associates, has worked with the committee on the festival for more than 30 years, Corbin said.

The festival committee will work with the contractor in an advisory capacity.

"We're just getting into it," Corbin said. "We're going to learn as we go."

The festival made its name over the years featuring big-name country acts. Performers included Billy Ray Cyrus, Kenny Rogers, the Charlie Daniels Band, Blake Shelton, Tanya Tucker and Dustin Lynch.

Corbin said one of the things being considered is changing the festival's musical focus on country. He said it seems to make sense here, but that they are considering other directions.

"We will have to look at that real carefully," he said.

He said mullet would continue to be served at the festival even though the name is changing.

He also said that the contract is only for one year, at which point the committee will review the matter.

A longtime vendor at the festival told the Daily News that someone from Sound Associates called to say that they were planning to make the festival more "upbeat" and "high-energy."

No one at Sound Associates could be reached for comment late Tuesday afternoon.

Corbin said the new contractor will start promoting the festival much earlier than he was able to while juggling his full-time job as Niceville city manager. He also said that while the area once boasted just a few festivals each year, now there are at least three on the same weekend as Niceville's event.

"Now there's a festival every weekend," he said.