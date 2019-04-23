WYNNEHAVEN BEACH — A man who has lived for years on an Okaloosa County-owned parcel without the county’s consent might be allowed to stay there.

Sam Bolz, a handyman who is in his mid-60s, might even see his living quarters improve, according to a county proposal that would need the County Commission’s approval.

Since early 2009, Bolz has stayed in a bus at 8 Romana Lane by Wynnehaven Beach. The land he lives on is part of a half-acre lot in a residential neighborhood.

County officials in 2009 sought to foreclose a code enforcement lien against the parcel because of excess junk and debris left there by the lot’s then-owners, Arthur and Eleanor Brooks and Amy Lawson.

In May 2012, a judged issued a final summary judgment of foreclosure on the property, which had accumulated fines and interest of more than $1.2 million. The parcel ultimately was sold at auction and a certificate of title was issued to the county in September 2012.

The liens fell away and property taxes stopped being assessed once the county acquired the lot. County officials have said they were aware of Bolz living there at least since they acquired the land, but for some reason didn’t get around to issuing a notice of eviction until this past January.

Bolz has said that Eleanor Brooks agreed to give him the western-most part of the half-acre lot if he would take care of the parcel’s back taxes. He said that in 2008, he paid six years worth of back taxes and began living on the parcel shortly afterward, but wasn’t able to get a quit claim deed for the land because Brooks’ son wasn’t willing to work with him.

After hearing about Bolz’s situation, the commission in January gave staff 180 days to work on a long-term living arrangement for Bolz.

“We hope to have a solution within the next 30 days that we think will be a win-win for everybody," Deputy County Administrator for Operations Greg Kisela said on Monday.

He said one option has the county moving a surplus commercial trailer to the Romana Lane parcel for Bolz to live in.

The 24-by-30-foot trailer currently is used as a classroom at the Sheriff’s Office training facility by Crestview. The commission recently approved a slew of major changes and upgrades to the facility.

The trailer “would be a better unit for him,” Kisela said in reference to Bolz currently living in a bus. “We could have a long-term lease for him."

The county recently cleared a dilapidated RV, old trailers and other debris from a section of the half-acre parcel at a cost of $18,900. The property’s former owners had left the junk behind.