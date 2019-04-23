BRUCE — Firefighters from Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on Clark Circle on Monday after a Walton County resident reported seeing smoke coming from a nearby mobile home.

Firefighters and Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived after a 911 call about 1 p.m, according to a press release from Walton County Fire Rescue.

They found heavy smoke coming from the mobile home and it had collapsed on itself.

Firefighters fought the flames for about an hour before the fire was fully extinguished, the release said.

No one was home and the fire’s origin is still unknown at this time.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to investigate the cause of the fire.