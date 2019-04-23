Free speech should be protected on college campuses, whether for speakers expressing unpopular opinions or scientists researching politically charged topics.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week that he had called on Florida’s public universities to sign a resolution affirming their commitment to free speech. He criticized people who use a “heckler’s veto” to shout down speakers with whom they disagree.

All 12 state university presidents signed the resolution at the governor’s request, the News Service of Florida reported. The resolution states they will not “stifle the dissemination of any idea,” even when individuals find the speech to be “abhorrent.”

The resolution follows President Donald Trump signing an executive order last month requiring universities to protect free speech in order to receive federal grants. Notably absent from both measures is mention of threats to the free speech of scientists, such as the Trump administration’s censorship of climate research.

Universities face a challenge in allowing free speech but not hate speech. The University of Florida faced a potentially dangerous situation when an outside group rented a campus auditorium for a speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer in 2017.

Spencer was drowned out by protestors inside the venue and met by large demonstrations outside. The event cost around $800,000 for security and led to a near-miss shooting off campus.

DeSantis said the “best response” by students to Spencer would have been “an empty auditorium,” the Tampa Bay Times reported. While we too advised people to avoid the speech, and agree that a “heckler’s veto” is the wrong way to protest offensive speakers, it is hard to find fault with protesters shouting down someone who opposes the very presence of many of them in our country.

Other instances of students crossing the line to stop speech they oppose are more clear cut. UF in recent months has seen students deface banners posted by the conservative student group Young Americans for Freedom in support of gun rights and Trump’s border wall, an unacceptable way to protest such views.

DeSantis should protect political speech as well as the free-speech rights of scientists. Government suppression of climate change research in particular threatens the freedom of faculty to speak out and publish such studies without fear. Former Gov. Rick Scott reportedly even forbid the use of the term climate change in his administration.

To his credit, DeSantis created the position of chief science officer in his administration and named Thomas Frazer to the post. Frazer is director of UF’s School of Natural Resources and Environment and sits on the faculty advisory committee of UF’s Climate Institute.

Free speech includes allowing all kinds of political speakers on college campuses. But it also means protecting the rights of faculty to speak out and publish research on climate change and other topics that have political importance.

A version of this editorial originally appeared in the Gainesville Sun, a sister publication of the Daily News with GateHouse Media.