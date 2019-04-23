DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a burglary at Mosley Monuments on Sunday where multiple firearms were stolen.

Witnesses saw the suspect, identified as Mitchell Spaid, 39, leaving the area, according to a press release by the Sheriff's Office.

The Walton Correctional K9 Team was called out in addition to Walton County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit who tracked him from the location of the burglary back to Spaid’s residence off West Michelangelo Road, the release said.

He was spotted walking on a road near his house shortly after the crime was reported and was quickly apprehended. When searched, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Investigators from the Sheriff's Office interviewed Spaid the next day and he admitted to stealing all five weapons and stashing them in the woods, the Sheriff's Office said.

WCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau canvassed the area and located all five stolen weapons and an ammunition can with ammo.

A search warrant was carried out at Spaid's residence located on a vacant lot in the woods where they recovered two additional firearms and an assortment of ammunition in addition to methamphetamine. He has multiple felony convictions in the state of Florida.

Spaid is charged with multiple counts of felon in possession of weapon or ammunition, armed burglary, five counts of grand theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and petit theft.