CRESTVIEW — City Council was presented with nine possible routes for a proposed east-west corridor at Monday's council meeting.

Using revenue from the half-cent sales tax referendum passed in October, the City Council allocated $8 million in potential revenue to construct the corridor linking Antioch Road with State Road 85. The city has been working with Okaloosa County Public Works department and its contractor, HDR.

“Our goal is to get from Antioch Road to Highway 85 without going south of the interstate,” said city manager Tim Bolduc.

“We are moving with all due haste with this project,” said Jason Autrey, public works director. “The voters in Okaloosa County gave us this opportunity and we’re going to use this to make a difference.”

City Council provided preliminary approval of the proposed routes, pending a final analysis. Bolduc said staff would then move forward with the options and decide which route would be best.

The council was also provided with an update on the redevelopment of the McMahon Environmental Center. The council approved the plans for redevelopment at the beginning of last year.

The future museum building has been constructed and site work is progressing, according to the meeting. The construction of the interior walls will begin this week. The old museum site will be vacated and replaced with a new playground. The Cypress Wood house that was used as the forestry office will remain on site as an added feature.

Handicap parking pads have been poured and fencing materials have been ordered.

“We wanted to make sure we took the dollar as far as possible, so we have done as much as we can in-house,” said Bolduc.

In other business, City Clerk Elizabeth Roy gave an update on the applications to fill the vacated seat of former council member Doug Faircloth. Roy said there are eight applicants for the position. The council will interview applicants on April 30 before making a final decision.

The council was also informed of the replacement plan for Police Chief Jamie Grant, who announced last week that he would be retiring at the end of June.

Bolduc has asked for assistance from the Florida Police Chief’s Association, which will help with getting applicants but would cost $11,000.

The applicants will be reviewed by a local panel of civilians and law enforcement volunteers will who will recommend applicants to be interviewed. The selected applicants will be interviewed by Bolduc and select city staff. Bolduc will select finalists, who will go through another round of interviews, tour the police department and participate in a public meet and greet before Bolduc makes the final decision.

“I will take recommendations from all three panels and use that to make a final decision,” Bolduc said. “I want to do that with the best possible information.”