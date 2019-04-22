Eighty of the pets taken from a Niceville pet boarding facility have been turned over to the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society, but a legal battle will take place for 24 others.

PAWS, with the assistance of the pro bono legal team of Jay Patel and Kyle Bauman, secured the permanent release of most of the animals seized from Danny's Doghouse in March. Attorneys for both parties met Monday.

These animals, mostly dogs, will be available for adoption beginning Wednesday, according to Dee Thompson, the director of PAWS.

"We are still fighting for 24 of them," she told the Daily News late Monday.

The animals were in the care of Danny’s Doghouse, LLC (“Danny’s Doghouse”) and its managing member, Richard Rack. The more than 100 animals were seized following an investigation into the conditions of Danny’s Doghouse’s facilities which exposed inhumane, cruel and atrocious conditions, according to a press release from the attorneys representing PAWS.

Anchors Smith Grimsley, the attorneys' firm, said in the release that they will do everything in their power to ensure that the remaining 24 animals receive their day in court and the opportunity to "live out the remainder of their lives in loving and caring homes."

PAWS will continue to care for those animals until their long-term custody is determined.

The animal shelter on Lovejoy Road was nearly overwhelmed with the 100-plus animals that arrived over the course of a day after a warrant was served on Danny's.

The local community, as well as Alaqua Animal Refuge, provided outstanding support during the last month, the release said.

"Housing and caring for over 100 animals in PAWS’ Fort Walton Beach facility proved to be a significant logistical and financial burden upon PAWS’ limited resources," the release said. "The community’s continued support helps to ensure that each animal receives the love and care they require and deserve."

Donations of food, money and time will be needed for some time to come as the shelter works to find homes for the 80 newly adoptable animals and continues to care for those whose future is less certain.