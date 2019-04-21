PENSACOLA — Iconic singer and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Art Garfunkel has made an indelible mark on the music world as both a solo artist and half of the unrivaled Simon & Garfunkel. He has also enjoyed a successful film career, published a book of poetry, released 12 solo albums and recently written an autobiography, "What Is It All But Luminous: Notes from an Underground Man."

Tickets for his performance at 7:30 p.m. May 28 at the Saenger Theatre are $99, $74, $59 and $49 and go on sale to the public on Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. at the Saenger Theatre box office, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Garfunkel was originally revered for his Grammy-winning, chart-topping songs and albums with partner and fellow NYC native Paul Simon. Their greatest hits collection, which includes “Mrs. Robinson,” “Scarborough Fair,” “The Sound of Silence,” “The Boxer” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” among others, is one of the biggest selling albums ever.

For his In Close-Up tour dates, Garfunkel brings along a guitarist and keyboardist, performing Simon & Garfunkel songs, solo hits, select covers and he reads excerpts from Luminous. “Taking on the fear and vulnerability of a live show keeps you vital,” he said. “I’m a singer trying to get away with a lucky job. I try to soothe, to lift ... That’s my life.”