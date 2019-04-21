The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will meet May 1-2 at the Florida Public Safety Institute, 85 Academy Drive in Havana, Fla. The Institute is west of Midway on U.S. 90. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. each day and is open to the public.

The FWC is committed to providing opportunity for public input. Time is allotted for public speakers at Commission meetings after each agenda item. Also, there is opportunity outside of Commission meetings to provide comment for many topics. In this regard, FWC staff held four captive wildlife public workshops around the state and received input from interested stakeholders. At the May meeting, public comment on this agenda topic will be limited to one hour.

At the end of the meeting on the first day, May 1, the Commission will also provide time for public comment on subjects not on the agenda. Those who wish to offer comments during this period will be asked to make sure their comments are not related to any agenda item. The deadline for registration to speak on items not on the agenda is 1 p.m. on May 1.

As standard practice, public speaking is organized using the established speaker registration process and time limits. To accommodate as much input as possible from those attending, the Chairman reserves the right to designate the amount of time given to each topic and speaker, including time donation to other speakers.

For the full May 1-2 agenda and links to background reports, go to MyFWC.com/Commission and select “Commission Meetings.” Those who cannot attend can follow coverage at Twitter.com/MyFWC (@MyFWC) and join in the conversation by using the #FWC2019 hashtag. Check the Florida Channel for possible live video coverage at TheFloridaChannel.org.