The fourth annual Area-Wide Family Bar-Be-Cue Cook-out will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Old Spanish Trail Park in Crestview.

The Cook-out will feature participants from churches in the Crestview area, including those related to Okaloosa Baptist Association, North Okaloosa Ministerial Alliance, Crestview Area Ministerial Association, and Baker Area Ministerial Association.

The program will include singing and special music by Toni Taylor, and information about local ministries and events. Speakers will include Mrs. Carmen Lundy, prevention specialist for Florida Department of Juvenile Justice; Dr. Karen Brown, founder of Linc International; Derek Peoples, director, Okaloosa Youth Academy; representatives from local homeless shelters; and representatives from local Good News Clubs.

The meal will include bar-be-cued beef and chicken. Persons attending are asked to bring vegetables or desserts. Drinks and other supplies will be furnished by participating churches.