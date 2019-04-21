CRESTVIEW — A crowd of 30 to 40 senior citizens met with the city’s parks and recreation program manager, mayor, city manager and three city council members on Wednesday to discuss the future of the senior citizen activity programs.

“This meeting exemplifies what I’ve been going around telling everybody in the city, that there is a new view for Crestview,” said Mayor J.B. Whitten. “We’re on a new path and we want to bring you along with us.”

City manager Tim Bolduc said the meeting was necessary because the city wants to show that the programs are important.

“I told the council you can’t tell people things are important to you if you don’t spend time on them and money on them,” Bolduc said. “We wanted to demonstrate that our parks and recreation programs, and our seniors and our youth are important to us.”

Parks and Recreation Program Manager Alisa Burleson said the senior program is close to her heart, but she is working on six different areas for the parks and recreation program.

“Yes, I work for the city, but I do want y’all to know, I’m your parks and recreation manager,” Burleson said. “I’m here to do what you need done, what you would like to see done to service the community.”

Residents that attended the meeting asked questions about several topics, including the YMCA, the senior center, and a pool.

Whitten said that the YMCA is under contract with a private entity.

“My understanding is there are ongoing negotiations between them and a church because it has to be nonprofit,” Whitten said. “If that goes through, that’ll happen. If it doesn’t go through, then we might have another shot at it.”

One resident asked why the senior center building, located at Old Spanish Trail Park, is always locked.

“There are a select few who use it and that’s their baby and they use it and that’s fine,” said Burleson. “If you want to use it, all you have to do is reach out to me and I will check the schedule and we’re going to try to get a schedule set up there.”

Several of the citizens attending asked about the possibility of pool, which Burleson said was a good idea.

“It is a part of my strategic plan,” Burleson said. “When we can get it, we don’t know.”

Other ideas discussed included the senior circle at North Okaloosa Medical Center, the farmer’s market, a nutrition program and improved communication regarding different events and activities.