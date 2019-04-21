The annual Laurel Hill Arts and Heritage Festival celebrates the attributes that made north Okaloosa County the economic powerhouse of the late 19th century.

This year, the festival will be held on April 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the side yard of Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church, located at 8115 4th Street.

The event is sponsored by the Laurel Hill and Crestview Presbyterian Churches and the Friends of the Arts. There is no cost to attend, but there will be crafts, food and beverages for sale.

“It’s a little festival with a century of roots behind it,” said Mark Broadhead, pastor of Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church “Many of our exhibitors’ families have been here for many generations. Theirs are skills and recipes that are passed on from parents to children.”

Local heritage groups, including the Baker Block Museum, will share regional history with festival attendees.

The festival’s performance artists include a variety of regional singers and musicians, from the vocal talents of Douglas Black to the big symphonic band sounds of the North Okaloosa Community Band.

More than 30 exhibitors, community organizations, performers and services will participate in the annual festival. The event will include things such as handmade crafts, artistry, cottage industry foods, and live music.

Food sales will benefit community social services and programs, including Laurel Hill School, the town’s Little Free Libraries, Crestview Boy Scout Troop 773, the First Presbyterian Church of Crestview’s food pantry, and Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church’s community outreach programs.