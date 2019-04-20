McFarland Boulevard under Interstate 20/59 is closing next weekend to accommodate bridge construction.

The Alabama Department of Transportation has approved the lane closures so the contractor can demolish the eastbound/northbound side of the bridge on I-20/59 at Exit 73, which is the McFarland Boulevard exit.

Interstate traffic also will be affected, as northbound/eastbound traffic will shift onto the new bridge span during the night of April 23.

“Limited duration lane closures will occur during the shift,” said John D. McWilliams, public information officer for ALDOT’s West Central Region, which includes the Tuscaloosa area.

“However,” McWilliams said, “two lanes will remain open on the interstate, including entrance and exit ramps, in both directions once the shift is completed.”

Under the interstate, ALDOT is closing both directions of McFarland Boulevard from starting at 11 p.m. April 26 and lasting through 5 a.m. April 29.

Law enforcement will be on site to assist with traffic during this Friday to Monday closure, McWilliams said.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use Skyland Boulevard, Interstate 359, Alabama Highway 215 or other alternate routes, McWilliams said.

This work is part of the $83.4 million project to widen the northbound and southbound sides of I-20/59 to three lanes from about a mile north of Exit 76 to just south of the McFarland Boulevard bridge.

Intended to improve safety, mobility and commerce within the area, this project began in January is expected to be completed by December 2020.

For more information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0200.