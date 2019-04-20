AVON PARK ― Two Avon Park Middle School girls are facing charges that they planned to kill nine people.

Delaney M. Barnes and Solonge N. Green, both 14, were arrested after a teacher at the school called law enforcement to report that they were acting “hysterical” in her class while looking for a folder.

The teacher told Highlands County Sheriff’s Office investigators that the girls said they were going to get arrested while looking for the folder and saw them looking through other students’ backpacks.

According to the girls’ arrest affidavits, Solonge then said, “I’m just going to tell them it’s a prank if they call me or if they find it.”

When the teacher found the folder and opened it, she saw a letter talking about “guns.” She then notified the school resource deputy and school administration.

Handwritten letters were found in a folder with “Private Info” written on the tab, according to court records. The folder also had “Do not open” and “Project 11/9” written on the exterior.

Eight pieces of paper with handwritten information were found inside the envelope, according to the arrest affidavits.

Five of the eight pieces of paper contained plans to make contact with nine identified individuals, three of which they describe as picking up in a vehicle, transporting and killing. Six other victims are named in the plans to be killed. The plans included how Barnes and Green would obtain firearms and use the firearms to kill the victims.

The plans further speak about the transportation of the victims’ bodies to other locations and their disposal, specifically burning and burying the bodies. The plans were written in great detail as to how Barnes and Green would lure the victims, kill the victims, and dispose of their bodies, according to reports.

The three additional pieces of paper had handwritten notes, one identifying the clothing Barnes and Green would wear, including gloves. That note also specified “NO NAILS,” “NO Hair Showing from the moment we put on these clothes we NIGGAS!”

Another noted a “traphouse in Sebring,” and “5-8 guns.”

The last paper was a list of names and equivalent abbreviations, some of the names were of the victims listed in the written plans, according to reports released by the Highland’s County Sheriff’s Office.

In the girls’ arrest affidavits, it was noted that the victims in the case were all contacted and wish to pursue charges. Victim notification forms were completed for each victim.

Both Barnes and Green were transported by the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice to the DJJ facility in Bartow, where they are being held on nine counts of premeditated homicide and three counts of kidnapping.

The School Board of Highlands County posted a notice on its Facebook page noting that they were trying to “prevent any incorrect information from circulating.

The post read, “At the end of the day on Wednesday, two Avon Park Middle School students were arrested after a teacher alerted law enforcement of a possible plan to harm others off campus. All families involved have been contacted.