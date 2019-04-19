Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton Counties will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Okaloosa County:

Along U.S. Hwy. 98 from the Marler Bridge to Airport Road in Desitn, drivers can expect intermittent east and westbound lane closures between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Sunday, April 21 through Thursday, April 25. These closures are required to allow crews to lower manholes in the roadway and continue sidewalk and driveway replacement.The Mid-Bay Bridge remains limited to two-axle vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, school buses and limited EMS and first responder equipment only. Semi-trucks and commercial vehicles will be required to use alternate routes until permanent repairs to the Mid-Bay Bridge are complete in fall 2019. Variable message boards are placed on both ends of the bridge to alert drivers regarding the temporary restrictions.Scenic Highway 98 (County Road 2378), on the south side of U.S. 98, is closed at the U.S. 98 intersection as crews adjust the elevation of the intersection and install new drainage pipe. Drivers will be detoured to Restaurant Row for access to Scenic Highway 98 and the signal at Scenic Highway 98 has been placed in flash mode. The closure is expected to be in place through the end of May.Drivers will encounter intermittent and alternating lane restrictions between Pala Alto Avenue in Santa Rosa County and Woodland Avenue in Okaloosa County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 and Wednesday, May 1 as Pike Electric performs routine maintenance on power lines. In addition, there will be intermittent daytime shoulder closures from Monday, April 22 until Thursday, May 2.S.R. 85 (S. Ferdon Boulevard) Turn lane Construction south of Live Oak Church Road (Shoal River Bridge)- Northbound traffic can expect intermittent lane restrictions south of Live Oak Church Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25 as crews begin paving turn lanes and drainage activities.At the U.S. 98 turn lane extension at Florosa Elementary School, motorists may encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning Monday, April 29. There will be no lane closures allowed between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.S.R. 397 (John Sims Parkway) Bridge Replacement Project over Toms Bayou- Alternating and intermittent southbound (toward Eglin AFB) lane closures on the Toms Bayou Bridge after 9 a.m. Monday, April 22 through Friday, April 26. Crews will continue partial demolition and widening work on the southbound bridge.S.R. 85 Bridge Repair over Juniper Creek- Crews will be removing debris and restoring project limits to complete improvements. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone.

Walton County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive- Crews continue road widening and drainage improvements. Traffic and pedestrian impacts include:On the south side of U.S. 98, South Shore Drive will be intermittently reduced to a single travel lane as an “entrance only” during daytime working hours (5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.). Signs will be placed to direct traffic and traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone. Each night, this location will be re-opened to allow entry and exit traffic. The lanes will be narrower, and the driving surface will be temporary until the work is complete. The work is anticipated to be complete by the end of April.Intermittent westbound outside lane closures on U.S. 98 near Forest Shore Drive intersection from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. the week of Sunday, April 21 as crews repair the roadway.Driveways and side streets on the south side of U.S. 98, between Emerald Shores Drive and Tang-O-Mar Drive, may be temporarily impacted by construction equipment crossing the roadway Monday through Friday, April 22 through May 3 between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Additionally, drivers may encounter uneven pavement in this area.Access to all businesses and side streets will remain open and traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone.S.R. 20 Drainage Repairs in Choctaw Beach – There will be alternating and intermittent, east and westbound shoulder closures west of Choctaw Beach from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Saturday, April 26 as crews continue drainage and slope repairs.S.R. 20 Drainage Operations from Mohawk Avenue to Satsuma Road- Drivers will encounter intermittent eastbound lane restrictions between Mohawk Avenue and Satsuma Road near Niceville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Monday, April 26 as crews perform drainage work.U.S. 331 Choctawhatchee Relief Bridge Rehabilitation- Motorists are reminded to obey the posted speed limit and exercise caution while traveling through the work zone as crews continue the bridge rehabilitation project. No lane closures will be permitted between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling in the work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

For more information visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on the web at www.nwflroads.com, follow us on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl, or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.