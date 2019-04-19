Bullying is very common in children and young people. National data has indicated that about 30 percent of youth admit to bullying others. Bullying behaviors can range in severity from teasing and name calling to physical abuse. It is common for young people who bully others to display negative and disruptive behaviors such as hitting and yelling.

There are two major forms of bullying: traditional bullying and cyberbullying (bullying through technology). Traditional bullying includes indirect and direct bullying behaviors. Indirect bullying behaviors are often social, such as spreading rumors or excluding individuals. Direct bullying involves behaviors that are physical (fighting or hitting) and verbal (calling someone offensive names or yelling).

This article will help you, as a parent/guardian, to recognize warning signs of a teen who is engaging in bullying behaviors and to understand how to address those behaviors. You also will receive suggestions and resources for dealing with a teen who bullies others.

Warning Signs of Bullying

There are warning signs of bullying behaviors that are important for you to identify. The behaviors that young people display at home often are a reflection of how they behave with others at school. Children who bully others tend to feel a need to have control over situations and push boundaries, and are often unaware of the consequences of violent behaviors.

When young people have a high need for control, it may indicate they are exhibiting bullying behaviors toward others. Though most teens like to have some sense of control in situations, it can become a problem when they want to control all situations at home, school and with their friends. To gain control over situations and others, young people may use aggression and manipulation with their peers. These young people often are disliked because of their need for control. As a result, they may display anger and violence to gain attention from others.

Young people who bully others often challenge boundaries given by parents, teachers, coaches and other authority figures. They continue to interact with others in unacceptable ways, even when they know certain behaviors are wrong or after being corrected.

Young people who bully also may be unaware of the problems associated with their bullying behaviors. They therefore do not consider how their behaviors affect others or themselves. Studies show that young people who are aggressive often are unaffected by violent behaviors. They may even encourage violence among others and provoke conflict with family members and friends. Unfortunately for them, consequences from authority figures alone may not stop their bullying behaviors.

These are just a few of the warning signs for you to consider if you suspect that your teen is bullying others. Though every situation is different, it is extremely important to watch for any of these behaviors.

Confirming Possible Bullying

If you notice warning signs of bullying behaviors, you can confirm these behaviors with adults who interact with your teen. Speak with other parents/guardians, school personnel (teachers, guidance counselors and administrators) or coaches/instructors from after-school activities. Having multiple sources of information can provide useful insights about the behaviors of your teen outside of the home.

Because teens spend most of their time in school, regular communication with school staff can keep you informed of your child’s behavior when away from home. Teachers and other school staff interact with young people regularly and often observe their interactions with other students. Parent-teacher conferences are useful not only for staying informed of your teen’s schoolwork, but also of his or her behavior with peers. Checking in regularly with teachers by phone or email also can be beneficial.

Communicating with other adults who interact with your teen can be a great way to find out if bullying behaviors are happening outside of school and with friends. Bullying often takes place in environments where there are few adults. Therefore, a coach or mentor may have more insight into negative behaviors with peers because they regularly attend youth-focused events. You can also ask the parents/guardians of your teen’s friends about behaviors they have witnessed. Using reliable sources to confirm that there is a problem is the best way to know if teens are bullying others when they are away from home.

Download a PDF of Advancing Bullying Awareness: Parenting Strategies for Teens Who Bully Others, FCS-2266, at https://bit.ly/2KAtEfQ.

Upcoming Extension Programs

• 4-H Summer Funshops have been scheduled. If your are interested in signing your 8- to 18-year-old up for one, contact the Extension office for more information.

• The 2019 4-H Pig Squeal show and auction is at 5 p.m. April 27 in Sand Rock. Come out and fill your freezer with local 4-H raised pork.

• Veteran Farmers Conference: May 18 at Wallace State in Hanceville; if you are a veteran interested in getting into farming, please consider attending; free with breakfast and lunch included; registration required; visit https://amrvrcd.org/vfc for more information.

For more information on this topic and many others, contact the Etowah County Extension Office, 256-547-7936 or 3200 A W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden. Amy Burgess is extension coordinator for the Etowah County Extension Office.