CRESTVIEW — Members of Davidson and Shoal River Middle School drove their way to the top of the leaderboard during Monday’s Middle School Athletic Conference Golf tournament.

The nine-hole tournament was held on the Oaks Course at the Fort Walton Beach Golf Club.

Gracie Grant, a member of Davidson’s team, was the low medalist for the day in the girls’ category for the Class 2A division. Grant finished the round at one over par, giving her a score at 37 and the victory.

“She is an unbelievable golfer,” said Davidson’s golf coach, Chris Small. “She deserves it because I have never seen anyone work harder at it.”

Small said Grant, who is a seventh-grader at the school, won the event last year, too.

When asked about her determination and focus during the event, Small said it was nothing different than how she performs during practice.

“She keeps getting better and works very hard at it,” Small said.

On the boys’ side of the event, Shoal River team member, Alexander Fagan found himself tied at the top of the leaderboard at five over par with Ruckel’s Kyler Long to win the boys Class 2A division.

Fagan attends school at the STEMM Center, but plays golf for Shoal River’s team.

Shoal River’s golf coach, Robert Maddens, said Fagan is one of the more competitive players on the team.

“He practices five to six days a week. Even when we don’t have practice, he will still go practice,” said Madden. “He takes it very seriously. If there is free time after practice, he goes to the putting green or driving range.

“He is focused and determined every time he is on the course,” he added.