NICEVILLE — Northwest Florida State College students brought home three first place and two second place accolades from the SkillsUSA State Conference in Pensacola on April 7-9. All NWF State College students who placed first in their category at the state level also qualified to compete at the National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Kentucky, in June.

“Our SkillsUSA students continuously perform at the highest level,” said Michael Erny, dean of career education for the college. “We look forward to celebrating their success at the statewide competition and wish them the best of luck at nationals.”

The following students placed:

Audio/Radio Production

1st Place Team — Samuel McClead (Valparaiso) and Rachel Williams (Crestview)

Early Childhood Education

1st Place — Lena Webb (Niceville)

Career Pathways

2nd Place Team — Donna Michelle Long (Navarre), Amber Mihacsi (Shalimar) and Jami Schultz (Niceville)

Computer Programming

1st Place — Gabrielle Jackson (Crestview)

Medical Terminology

2nd Place— Jacquelyn Figueroa (Fort Walton Beach)

“We are exceptionally proud of our students’ performances at this year’s SkillsUSA State Conference,” NWF State President Devin Stephenson said. “Our faculty have created a very effective learning environment that is producing well-prepared graduates with excellent employable skills. Developing a well-trained workforce is a primary focus for Northwest Florida State College.”

SkillsUSA is an educational partnership providing students, teachers and other professionals with the tools needed to excel in the workforce. Each year, SkillsUSA puts on several competitions at the local, regional, state and national levels to test the skill set of students who are preparing to begin their careers.

For more information about SkillsUSA at NWF State, contact Brittany Johnson, coordinator of career & technical education, at johns365@nwfsc.edu or 502-5903, ext. 6150.