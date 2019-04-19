A man who jumped to his death from an interstate overpass Thursday in Daytona Beach has been identified as 18-year-old Matthew Buth, a senior at DeLand High School.

Buth was a local musician who played guitar and saxophone and participated in his high school band, according to friends.

“So devastated by the loss of Matthew Buth,” wrote Artie Gardella on Buth’s Facebook page. “Matt was such a big part of the local music scene, so very talented, a true ENTERTAINER, always had something fresh, funny, and amazing to offer.”

Daytona Beach police said the teen got into a heated argument with his girlfriend in Pelican Bay, a subdivision along Beville, and then drove down the street to the overpass across Interstate 95 during rush hour traffic. Witnesses saw him park his vehicle, get out and then jump off the bridge, according to police.

Buth was pronounced dead at the scene.

News of his death was shared on social media and grief counselors were expected to be available Friday for students at DeLand High.

Among those who performed with Buth was Magda Hiller, a local singer-songwriter who played regularly at The Elusive Grape in downtown DeLand. Buth would show up on his skateboard and play with her and other times would join her on stage with his saxophone.

“He was the cutest little kid,” said Hiller, who said she had known Buth since he was 3 years old. “Everyone loved him ... He was so wonderful. He was always smiling.”

If you or someone you know may be contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line. In emergencies, call 911, or seek care from a local hospital or mental health provider.