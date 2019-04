VALPARAISO — Don your fancy dresses, suits, hats, gloves, and parasols for Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida's annual Mother's Day Victorian Tea at 1:30 p.m. May 11 at 115 Westview Avenue in Valparaiso. Seats are $30 ($25 for museum members) and include tea, assorted pastries, and sandwiches. Also learn a little history about Victorian teas and etiquette. Call 850-678-2615 or go online at heritage-museum.org to reserve your seat.