FORT WALTON BEACH — The Okaloosa County Branch, NAACP’s Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) is a yearlong achievement program designed to recruit, stimulate, and encourage high academic and cultural achievement among high school students. The public is invited to attend this year’s event April 27 at Gregg Chapel AME Church Life Center, 15 SE Carson Drive in Fort Walton Beach.

ACT-SO includes 32 competitions in STEM, humanities, business, and performing, visual and culinary arts. Almost 300,000 young people have participated from the program since its inception.

Art Blakely, ACT-SO chairman for the past 28 years, stated, “In 2018 we had six youth compete at the national level and two of them won bronze medals. Over our 27-year history we’ve had seven medal winners at the national level. This is a great accomplishment since many units have never placed at the national level.”

The success of these students is directly attributed to their dedication, the support of their parents and teachers, and especially the financial sponsorship of the Okaloosa County NAACP, One-Hundred Support Team, Wells Fargo Bank, Gulf Power, BayArea Awards, Gregg Chapel AME Church, Striving for Perfection Ministries, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and other sponsors.