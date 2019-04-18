FORT WALTON BEACH — Celebrate Native American culture, art, and music during the annual Musical Echoes Flute Festival.

Admission is free for the event, scheduled 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 26 and 27, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 at the Fort Walton Beach Landing, 139 Brooks St., Fort Walton Beach. Sunday starts with Indian church at 9 a.m., and concerts begin at 10 a.m.

The nonalcoholic event for the entire family will include music, solo performers and full bands with live music from the stage during the entire festival. Dancers offer colorful, rhythmic traditional dances and they share the meaning of each dance. Flute makers selling their handcrafted flutes will help attendees find the one right for them, as well as tips and guidance on how to play.

Visit art and craft vendors of items such as custom jewelry, baskets, and leather work. Traditional Indian fry bread and other delicious festival food; a silent auction and raffles at the main tent; festival T-shirts featuring this year's sea turtle totem; and internationally acclaimed Native American musicians and dancers are part of the festival.

Performances include Wind Dancer Uncivilized, an American Indian Dance and Cultural Experience; Injunuity with full band; Kevin Locke; and award-winning singer and songwriter Shelley Morning Song.

A torchlight ceremony 6 p.m. Saturday will feature the Thunderbird Honor Guard and Poarch Creek Indian Traditional Dancers. Visit www.musicalechoes.org for the complete schedule.

Musical Echoes Flute Festival Inc. is a nonprofit 501c3 charitable organization that relies on funding through sponsorships and donations. To contribute or to volunteer, contact the organization through the website, call 850-685-4428 or email Tisha Maraj at tmaraj@gmail.com.