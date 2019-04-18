GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club held a Pulled Pork Fundraiser and it was a huge success. All proceeds will go towards scholarships for well deserving students. Many thanks to all who made this event happen and thanks to the community for coming out to support this event.

GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club Domestic Abuse

There’s NO excuse for Child abuse!

Know the signs...& act!

April is national child abuse awareness month.

The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman's Club works to educate our community so NO child grows up in fear and or hurt.

Signs of Child abuse:

• Unusual fearfulness

• Poor socialization skills

• Delayed emotional, language or academic development

• Unexplained bruises, welts or fractures

• Lack of appropriate hygiene, dress or nutrition

• Repeated school absences

If you suspect child abuse of any age, notify a teacher, minister, law enforcement or call Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-962-2873. Dial 911 in an emergency.

Let the law investigate.

You can remain anonymous unless you are in a profession required by law to report. www.Dontmissthe signs.org