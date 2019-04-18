CRESTVIEW — Members of the Crestview High School track and field team participated in the FHSAA 3A District 2 meet in Santa Rosa Beach on Friday.

While Crestview did not come out on top, the school had many top eight finishes in different events.

On the boys’ side of the event, Jonathan Staples finished fifth in the boys 3200-meter run with a time of 10 minutes and 45 seconds. Reese Gomez, who was that top of the charts during the boys 300-meter run, finished second in the final with a time of 42 seconds.

In the boys 4X400 meter relay, Crestview finished third with a time of 3 minutes and 31 seconds. Rajah Persad brought home fourth in the boys high jump and Marquis McCoy finished fifth in the boys long jump.

The Crestview girls also had some strong finishes at the meet. The girls finished fourth in the girl 4X100 meter relay with a time of 51 seconds and finished fifth in the 4X400 meter relay with a time final time of four minutes and 36 seconds.

Georgia Small finished second in the girls high jump. Jasmine Carson finished eighth in the long jump and took second in the triple jump. Cha’niya Skinner also took a top five in the triple jump, finishing fifth in the finals.

The top four in each event advance to the regional meet on April 26 in Pensacola.