CRESTVIEW — The Crestview Parks and Recreation Department wants to revamp its events and activities for Crestview’s mature residents. A discussion will take place today at 3 p.m. at the Crestview Community Center.

The department invites those who will benefit most from such programs to help plan what they’d like to see offered for folks over 50.

“Today’s seniors are a lot more active than yesterday’s seniors,” Parks and Recreation Program Manager Alisa Burleson said. “We want to know what this important segment of our population would like their city’s programs to offer.”

Burleson will be joined at the Crestview Community Center by new mayor, JB Whitten, and City Manager, Tim Bolduc, today at 3 p.m. to meet with older residents and hear their ideas for a comprehensive senior program.

Any Crestview resident who wants to share ideas for senior-oriented events, activities, programs, sports, fitness, classes, or lectures is welcome to attend, Burleson said.

“No idea is too crazy or wacky,” Burleson said. “We know senior activities these days go beyond bingo and gin rummy. We want to hear right from the seniors what kind of activities they’d like their city to facilitate for them.”