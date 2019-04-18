CRESTVIEW — Less than six months after being appointed Crestview police chief, Jamie Grant has announced his decision to retire.

New city manager Tim Bolduc, who was not in that position when Grant was promoted, said the chief came to him and said he wanted to spend more time with his family. Grant's father recently passed away, Bolduc said.

"I've been at this for 33 years and it's time for me to spend time with my family," Bolduc said of their conversation. "He said, 'It's a good opportunity to pick your staff.' He's been very cordial. He's been good to me."

Grant, who has been employed with Police Department of the City of Crestview since April of 1989, told Bolduc officially Wednesday.

Grant was promoted by former mayor David Cadle last year after a selection process that did not involve interviewing any other candidates. Grant's tenure with the department was pockmarked with disciplinary matters, although he was also credited with periods of strong leadership.

"He was selected before I got here and I was going to evaluate his performance," Bolduc said. "I've been pleased. He's been helpful and professional."

Bolduc estimated that it would take two to three months to select the next chief.

He said his plan is to contact the Florida Chiefs Association and solicit candidates from around the country. He would use a series of local panels to cull down the applicants, shrinking the list until he was ready to make his selection.

There will be citizens panels, law enforcement panels and staff panels.

Bolduc said Grant's decision had nothing to do with the department's recent announcement that it would not seek accreditation this year.

Bolduc will place the current Assistant Chief of Police, Lisa Sprague, into the position as the interim chief of police.

Chief Grant said he still plans to remain with the department as a Volunteer Reserve Officer.