VALPARAISO — The Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida will celebrate 50 years of serving the Valparaiso and Niceville community with its annual Saturday in the Park event from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. April 27.

The free event which will feature a 5K fun run followed by an antique car parade, outdoor craft show, food vendors, live historic displays and, of course, free entry to the Heritage Museum.

“We begin the day with this 5K race, and that’s always the highlight of what we do, and we have runners from all over Northwest Florida,” museum Chairwoman Barbara Palmgren said. “We have the Mustang Car Club, and this year we also have the Corvette Car Club who are going to participate. It’s going to be fun.”

The Heritage Museum has a collection of artifacts dating back to the 18th century when Native Americans lived in the region, through pioneer times, World War II and to the present day. Most of the historic collections have come from local families, and some artifacts were shared from other regional museums.

“What we’ve actually done is grow from the general populous seeing a need to have their history preserved ... to where we are (today), a professionally run museum,” said Anderson Hanna, the museum's manager. “We are looking to really become a regional institution as opposed to just local. We want to be a destination location.”

As it celebrates it’s 50th anniversary this year, Hanna said the museum has plans to be more active in the community, improve its exhibits and expand its building.

“We actually have several different programs that we would like to be able to start that will increase our community footprint, and it starts with Saturday in the Park,” Hanna said. “Our first step, of course, is really to get everybody involved.”

Hanna said the Heritage Museum will launch an outdoor movies in the park event this summer. It also is working to implement technology to allow a self-guided phone application and some touch-screen exhibits.

“We are trying to really show the people that this region, the entire area, is full of history that they should actually appreciate,” Hanna said. “(We have) everything from 18th- and 19th-century toys, for example, blacksmithing and wood-turning; things that started or really sort of grew from this area, this region.”