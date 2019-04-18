CRESTVIEW — Many people in the community will join together to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle during the annual Relay for Life of Crestview event taking place at Crestview High School.

The event starts at 6 p.m. on Friday.

“This year’s Relay for Life Event is going to be one for the record books. Our teams and committee have been working so hard to bring this event to life,” said Megan Bowersox, event lead for Relay for Life of Crestview. “We can’t wait to honor our survivors and caregivers and celebrate life. This is a family-friendly event with live entertainment, food, games and more.”

The American Cancer Society is fighting cancer on every front, standing shoulder to shoulder with cancer patients and those supporting them. Last year, 2.7 million participants in the U.S. raised more than $279 million at more than 3,500 events to help beat our biggest rival.

Funds raised help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay for Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event can last up to 24 hours and empowers communities to take a stand against cancer.

In addition to the support of the community, Relay for Life of Crestview is also supported by many local businesses and organizations. This year’s sponsors include Vertex Aerospace, North Okaloosa Medical Center, Allen Turner Chevrolet, CHELCO, Eglin Federal Credit Union, G2 Entertainment and Cumulus Media.

For more information, visit www.relayforlife.org/crestviewfl the event page on Facebook “Relay For Life of Crestview.