EGLIN AFB — Air Force officials gathered at the 20th Space Control Squadron on Thursday to mark the 50th anniversary of the squadron's radar facility.

Tucked away on the eastern end of the Eglin Air Force Base reservation near Portland in Walton County, the giant radar station was built in the late 1960s to detect submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

Over the years, the facility has supported the Apollo program, the space shuttle program and the construction of the International Space Station. Currently, the 20th Space Control Squadron uses the large phased array radar system to detect, track and identify man-made objects in space.

And that is no small feat, since every year there are more and more man-made objects in space.

"The number of countries utilizing space has grown from two at the time of this radar standup to 76," said Lt. Col.David Tipton, the squadron's commander.

As a consequence, the number of cataloged items orbiting the Earth has jumped from 246 to more than 22,000, Tipton said.

"Tracking the more than 22,000 man-made objects in space is challenging," he added. "But our highly trained airmen are up to the task and provide that space domain awareness to assure the safe and responsible use of space."