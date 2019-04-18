CRESTVIEW — Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon following a fight among employees at the new Popeye's restaurant.

Crestview police said they received several 911 calls from Popeye's at 3870 S. Ferdon Boulevard. When officers arrived they found two employees fighting, according to a press release from the Police Department. One of the employees was armed with a box cutter.

Two other employees were hurt while trying to break up the fight. A manager suffered and ankle injury and another staff member was cut on the hand with the box cutter, police said.

Police arrested the two workers who were fighting. Tanya Hutchinson, 20, who had the box cutter, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and affray for fighting in public, the press release said.

Dedria Henry, 18, was charged with battery for striking the manager who tried to break up the fight and affray for fighting in public, according to police.

Hutchinson and Henry were taken to the Okaloosa County Jail.

The manager was treated at the scene. The other employee who tried to intervene was taken to North Okaloosa Medical Center to be treated for the cuts.