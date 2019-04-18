CRESTVIEW — Two people and have been arrested following a fight Thursday afternoon inside the new Popeye's restaurant.

Crestview police said they received several 911 calls from Popeye's on South Ferdon Boulevard. While en route, officers and dispatch were told a knife or a box cutter had been used and several people were injured.

After officers arrived, they identified the suspects involved in the fight.

At least one person was taken to North Okaloosa Medical Center. The extent of the injuries was not immediately known. Police did not know whether that person would face any charges.

No more details were available early Thursday evening.