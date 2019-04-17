FORT WALTON BEACH — Across Florida today, public school teachers participated in a demonstration to support increased funding for public education. In Okaloosa County, teachers arrived 15 minutes early for school wearing red for a "walk-in."

At Destin Elementary School, about 60 faculty and staff members participated. Destin Principal Joe Jannazo said that accounts for nearly his entire staff.

"We are always in the realm of needing more dollars for public education, and it goes directly to the kids," Jannazo said. "More dollars means better education for our students."

Choctawhatchee High School faculty and staffers also sported red — a rare sight on the campus known for its green school colors.

"I have my red on in support of education funding," said Michelle Heck, currently the principal of both Meigs Middle School and Choctawhatchee High School. "Both of my staff at both schools were encouraged to participate. I support my teachers at both campuses. It's just a camaraderie in support to make sure that public education is funded."

Other Okaloosa County schools that were known to participate included Southside Primary School, Pryor Middle School and Bruner Middle School.

According to governing.com, which gets its data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Florida ranks 43rd in the nation in public education spending.