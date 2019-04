Midtown Village will host SpringFest from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.

The free event will feature an Easter egg hunt for children ages 3 to 10 with 10,000 eggs and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

Kids can also enjoy free face painting, craft activities, a balloon-twisting artist and a disc jockey. There will also be an inflatable slide and a bounce house.

SpringFest will be held on the green at Midtown Village, 1800 McFarland Blvd. E.