NICEVILLE — A health advisory was once again issued for Rocky Bayou State Park of Niceville following a routine beach water quality check this week. The Niceville park has received poor water quality ratings for three of the four bi-weekly water samplings this year. Samples are collected from March through the end of October.

The health advisories are based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards for enterococci. This should be considered a potential health risk to the bathing public. ​

The water samples are analyzed for enteric bacteria (enterococci) that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals and which may cause human disease, infections, or rashes. The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.