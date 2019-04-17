Eight men have been arrested for soliciting minors for sex as a part of the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office's Operation Spring Cleaning.

Matthew Stevens, one of the men arrested, is a former Okaloosa County sheriff's deputy.

During Operation Spring Cleaning, an undercover deputy posed online as a 13- or 14-year-old girl, and in one case as a boy. The men are accused of communicating with the deputy posing as a minor about sex and arranging to meet. However, when the men showed up to meet the minor, they found deputies waiting for them, according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

The arrests took place between April 10 and 15. The following men have been charged: 26-year old Christian Eberle of Fort Walton Beach; 27-year old Sandor Spitzmuller of Destin; 26-year old Bryan Weinstein of Fort Walton Beach; 22-year old Dakota Ford of Mary Esther; 43-year old Pedro Aldana-Aldana of Gulfport, Mississippi; 63-year old Robert Watters of Fort Walton Beach; 79-year old Robert Murphy of Mary Esther; and Stevens.

The charges include use of a computer to solicit a minor, traveling to meet a minor for sex and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Weinstein was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Additional arrests are expected, the Sheriff's Office said.