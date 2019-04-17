DESTIN — The body of a missing boater was found Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Rebekah Nelson, Thomas Robinett's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family and friends during this difficult time," Nelson said in an email.

Robbinett, a 34-year-old Destin man, was ejected from a 20-foot center console vessel early Sunday afternoon after the boat took an unexplained "hard turn," according to FWC spokeswoman Rebekah Nelson.

Nelson said Robinett was operating the boat.

The investigation of the boating accident is ongoing.

Another man, 33-year-old Matthew Martinello, was also thrown from the boat. He was rescued by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to reports of the rogue vessel. He was taken to a hospital and released the next day. Nelson said it did not appear that Martinello had been struck by the boat.

According to a news release, the Coast Guard said the boat was found circling in the bay and had struck Robinett while he was stranded in the water.

Nelson, however, could not confirm that the boat hit the missing man. She confirmed the boat was running in circles until it was stopped by a tow company and taken to the Coast Guard station.

The men were not wearing life jackets, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor, Nelson said.