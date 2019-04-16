DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — DeFuniak Springs Police responded to a local apartment complex Monday night in reference to a disturbance.

Officers arrived to find a 2-month-old infant with head injuries sustained from adults who had been in an altercation, according to a release from the police department.

Due to the nature of the infant’s injuries, Walton County Fire Rescue arranged for an airlift to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. Detectives, Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, and State Attorney’s Office personnel responded to assist in the investigation, the release said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Paul Lewis at 850-892-8513. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 863-TIPS, at www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or submit a tip via the P3 Mobile App.